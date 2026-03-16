Spikes in crude prices tend to stabilize once disruptions become clearer and strategic reserves or alternative supply routes are activated, according to Anand Shah, chief investment officer-portfolio management services and alternative investment funds at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.
Market sentiment remains fragile, but India's long-term play is intact: Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC
SummaryIndia’s long-term growth trajectory remains intact, and we continue to believe structural drivers of the economy will support gradual growth improvement, says Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC
Spikes in crude prices tend to stabilize once disruptions become clearer and strategic reserves or alternative supply routes are activated, according to Anand Shah, chief investment officer-portfolio management services and alternative investment funds at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.
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