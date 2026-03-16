Market sentiment remains fragile, but India's long-term play is intact: Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC

The closure of Qatar’s LNG processing facilities has taken 50% of Indian LNG imports off the market. If LNG distribution is prioritized, petrochemical companies may see supply cuts. How does this affect the sector?

To understand the impact, it is important to first look at India’s LNG dependency. India imports roughly 50% of its natural gas requirement in the form of LNG, making it structurally reliant on global gas markets. Within that, supply concentration is quite high. From a logistics standpoint, the Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, with around 60% of India’s LNG imports transiting through this route.