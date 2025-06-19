A premium valuation made sense in the past because Indian Inc’s earnings grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 24% in the last four years, said Jaiprakash Toshniwal, fund manager and senior equity research analyst at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management. “(However,) we need to keep in mind that earnings growth is expected to be in the lower double digits in the medium term based on consensus estimates," he added.