Despite rising optimism, Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA Global Research, remains unconvinced by the India outperformance story, expecting the country to lag its emerging-market (EM) peers and cutting his earnings growth estimates for Indian companies for the second time in a row.
Why BofA takes a contrarian call cutting India’s earnings estimates for second time in a row?
SummaryAll other EMs are offering much better growth than India, and at cheaper valuations as well, says Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA Global Research
Despite rising optimism, Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA Global Research, remains unconvinced by the India outperformance story, expecting the country to lag its emerging-market (EM) peers and cutting his earnings growth estimates for Indian companies for the second time in a row.
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