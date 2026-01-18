India is not at an absolute rock bottom valuation, but much better than 2024: Tata Mutual Fund's Rahul Singh
Tata Tata Mutual Fund's Equity head Rahul Singh warns that manufacturing and capital goods still harbour pockets of unjustified optimism, suggesting investors are likely to rotate back into core categories such as multi-asset and flexi-cap funds.
India has reached a point where if emerging markets start getting flows, a possibility due to the uncertain macro environment, India will get its share of foreign institutional flows, said Rahul Singh, chief investment officer - Equities at Tata Mutual Fund. “If emerging markets as an asset class start to get sustainable flows, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) need not have to sell India to buy China," Singh said in an interview with Mint.