As per the current scenario, the Indian equity market is following global developments, as there is no sign of calmness. We are witnessing sharp macro triggers and continuous news flow. After the recent correction, markets are trading near oversold territory (Nifty weekly RSI at 29 and daily RSI at 33).
Volatility amid oversold conditions: Is Nifty poised for a relief rally?
SummaryIndian markets hover near oversold levels amid global volatility, high crude and FII outflows. While risks persist, technical signals and valuations hint at a potential sharp rebound.
As per the current scenario, the Indian equity market is following global developments, as there is no sign of calmness. We are witnessing sharp macro triggers and continuous news flow. After the recent correction, markets are trading near oversold territory (Nifty weekly RSI at 29 and daily RSI at 33).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More