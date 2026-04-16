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In volatile markets, PEG ratio emerges as the real valuation test

Dipti SharmaSrushti Vaidya
3 min read16 Apr 2026, 07:56 AM IST
A PEG around 1 indicates fair value, while extremes in PEG suggest overpricing or undervaluation, aiding investors in making informed decisions amid uncertainty.
A PEG around 1 indicates fair value, while extremes in PEG suggest overpricing or undervaluation, aiding investors in making informed decisions amid uncertainty.(Pexel)
Summary

With foreign outflows, uneven earnings visibility and stretched valuations, investors are turning to the PEG ratio to test whether growth stocks truly justify their price tags.

Gift this article

In a volatile market like present times — marked by global uncertainties, intermittent buying at dips, foreign outflows, and fluctuating risk appetite — valuations are under constant scrutiny.

In a volatile market like present times — marked by global uncertainties, intermittent buying at dips, foreign outflows, and fluctuating risk appetite — valuations are under constant scrutiny.

In this backdrop, the PEG ratio is emerging as a much-needed reality check by tying price more closely to growth.

In this backdrop, the PEG ratio is emerging as a much-needed reality check by tying price more closely to growth.

The PEG or (Price/Earnings-to-Growth) ratio compares a stock’s price to earnings (P/E) with its expected earnings growth, typically over the next couple of years, to assess whether its valuation is justified.

A PEG around 1 is seen as fair value, below 1 may indicate undervaluation, and above 1 could signal overpricing — helping investors separate genuine growth stories from stocks that look expensive without enough momentum, explained market participants.

Also Read | Decode your mutual fund using these 5 ratios

When money chases growth stocks, PEG helps assess whether high P/E multiples are justified by earnings growth, since a rise in P/E only makes sense if earnings grow at a similar pace, explained Rohit Srivastava, founder and market strategist at equity-research firm indiacharts.com.

Cheap isn’t always cheap

Aniruddha Sarkar, co-founder & CIO, Equinova Investment Managers, pointed out that companies with low P/E but high PEG ratios may look cheap at first glance but lack the growth to justify it.

In contrast, stocks with high P/E but low PEG ratios usually reflect strong earnings momentum, where the premium is backed by solid growth prospectsm he added.

For instance, La Opala trades at a trailing P/E of 18.6 with a steep PEG of 27.8, suggesting limited growth support, while 360 One WAM, despite a higher P/E of 34.8, has a more reasonable PEG of 1.5. Force Motors stands out even more, with a P/E of 30.3 but a low PEG of 0.3, indicating strong growth backing its valuation, he highlighted.

As liquidity tightens and valuations come under pressure, stocks with stretched PEGs are often the first to correct, while those with reasonable PEGs tend to hold up better. In that sense, PEG keeps investment decisions anchored to fundamentals rather than market mood, market participants said.

Also Read | Will India Post crack the mutual fund distribution code?

“PEG becomes more important because it links valuation with expected growth, helping investors judge whether a stock’s price is justified even when earnings visibility is uneven. This is especially useful when markets are reacting to uncertainty,” said Sarkar of Equinova.

Not a standalone tool

Even Vinay Jaising, chief investment officer and head of equity advisory at ASK Private Wealth, feels, “The PEG ratio remains a valuable valuation tool in volatile markets as it adjusts the price-to-earnings multiple for expected earnings growth, enabling more meaningful comparisons across companies”.

However, since PEG relies on earnings forecasts that can be uncertain, he believes it should be used alongside fundamentals like cash flows, leverage, and return ratios.

Jaising also cautioned that relying solely on the P/E ratio can be misleading, as it reflects only a company’s current valuation based on existing earnings per share. While it helps gauge how the market prices current performance, it offers limited insight into future growth, he believes.

In volatile environments, companies with similar P/E ratios can have very different earnings trajectories — where a high P/E may be justified by strong growth prospects, while a low P/E could signal weaker future performance, he added.

“Therefore, investors increasingly complement P/E with forward-looking metrics like PEG to better assess valuation in the context of expected earnings growth.”

P/E in perspective

Bino Pathiparampil, Head of Research at Elara Capital, is also of the opinion that PEG ratio, in conjunction with PE ratio, gives a more realistic picture.

PEG ratio is not independent of PE ratio; in fact, PEG ratio is an assessment of the PE ratio at which a particular stock is trading, he added.

“A high P/E can be reasonable for a fast-growing business, and PEG helps you see that. P/E alone only shows how expensive the stock looks today, not whether that price is justified by future growth.”

Also Read | Beyond metros, India bets big on specialized investment funds

Interestingly, post-covid, valuations have also shifted towards market cap-to-sales, as many new-age companies prioritize revenue growth first and profitability later, pointed out Srivastava of indiacharts.com.

During the dot-com bubble, growth tech stocks were expanding at 50–100%, pushing valuations to extreme levels. For instance, Infosys traded at P/E multiples of around 150, but with earnings growing close to 100%, investors justified this through a PEG of about 1.5, which did not appear excessively stretched, he noted.

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Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Read Less
Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIn volatile markets, PEG ratio emerges as the real valuation test

In volatile markets, PEG ratio emerges as the real valuation test

Dipti SharmaSrushti Vaidya
3 min read16 Apr 2026, 07:56 AM IST
A PEG around 1 indicates fair value, while extremes in PEG suggest overpricing or undervaluation, aiding investors in making informed decisions amid uncertainty.
A PEG around 1 indicates fair value, while extremes in PEG suggest overpricing or undervaluation, aiding investors in making informed decisions amid uncertainty.(Pexel)
Summary

With foreign outflows, uneven earnings visibility and stretched valuations, investors are turning to the PEG ratio to test whether growth stocks truly justify their price tags.

Gift this article

In a volatile market like present times — marked by global uncertainties, intermittent buying at dips, foreign outflows, and fluctuating risk appetite — valuations are under constant scrutiny.

In a volatile market like present times — marked by global uncertainties, intermittent buying at dips, foreign outflows, and fluctuating risk appetite — valuations are under constant scrutiny.

In this backdrop, the PEG ratio is emerging as a much-needed reality check by tying price more closely to growth.

In this backdrop, the PEG ratio is emerging as a much-needed reality check by tying price more closely to growth.

The PEG or (Price/Earnings-to-Growth) ratio compares a stock’s price to earnings (P/E) with its expected earnings growth, typically over the next couple of years, to assess whether its valuation is justified.

A PEG around 1 is seen as fair value, below 1 may indicate undervaluation, and above 1 could signal overpricing — helping investors separate genuine growth stories from stocks that look expensive without enough momentum, explained market participants.

Also Read | Decode your mutual fund using these 5 ratios

When money chases growth stocks, PEG helps assess whether high P/E multiples are justified by earnings growth, since a rise in P/E only makes sense if earnings grow at a similar pace, explained Rohit Srivastava, founder and market strategist at equity-research firm indiacharts.com.

Cheap isn’t always cheap

Aniruddha Sarkar, co-founder & CIO, Equinova Investment Managers, pointed out that companies with low P/E but high PEG ratios may look cheap at first glance but lack the growth to justify it.

In contrast, stocks with high P/E but low PEG ratios usually reflect strong earnings momentum, where the premium is backed by solid growth prospectsm he added.

For instance, La Opala trades at a trailing P/E of 18.6 with a steep PEG of 27.8, suggesting limited growth support, while 360 One WAM, despite a higher P/E of 34.8, has a more reasonable PEG of 1.5. Force Motors stands out even more, with a P/E of 30.3 but a low PEG of 0.3, indicating strong growth backing its valuation, he highlighted.

As liquidity tightens and valuations come under pressure, stocks with stretched PEGs are often the first to correct, while those with reasonable PEGs tend to hold up better. In that sense, PEG keeps investment decisions anchored to fundamentals rather than market mood, market participants said.

Also Read | Will India Post crack the mutual fund distribution code?

“PEG becomes more important because it links valuation with expected growth, helping investors judge whether a stock’s price is justified even when earnings visibility is uneven. This is especially useful when markets are reacting to uncertainty,” said Sarkar of Equinova.

Not a standalone tool

Even Vinay Jaising, chief investment officer and head of equity advisory at ASK Private Wealth, feels, “The PEG ratio remains a valuable valuation tool in volatile markets as it adjusts the price-to-earnings multiple for expected earnings growth, enabling more meaningful comparisons across companies”.

However, since PEG relies on earnings forecasts that can be uncertain, he believes it should be used alongside fundamentals like cash flows, leverage, and return ratios.

Jaising also cautioned that relying solely on the P/E ratio can be misleading, as it reflects only a company’s current valuation based on existing earnings per share. While it helps gauge how the market prices current performance, it offers limited insight into future growth, he believes.

In volatile environments, companies with similar P/E ratios can have very different earnings trajectories — where a high P/E may be justified by strong growth prospects, while a low P/E could signal weaker future performance, he added.

“Therefore, investors increasingly complement P/E with forward-looking metrics like PEG to better assess valuation in the context of expected earnings growth.”

P/E in perspective

Bino Pathiparampil, Head of Research at Elara Capital, is also of the opinion that PEG ratio, in conjunction with PE ratio, gives a more realistic picture.

PEG ratio is not independent of PE ratio; in fact, PEG ratio is an assessment of the PE ratio at which a particular stock is trading, he added.

“A high P/E can be reasonable for a fast-growing business, and PEG helps you see that. P/E alone only shows how expensive the stock looks today, not whether that price is justified by future growth.”

Also Read | Beyond metros, India bets big on specialized investment funds

Interestingly, post-covid, valuations have also shifted towards market cap-to-sales, as many new-age companies prioritize revenue growth first and profitability later, pointed out Srivastava of indiacharts.com.

During the dot-com bubble, growth tech stocks were expanding at 50–100%, pushing valuations to extreme levels. For instance, Infosys traded at P/E multiples of around 150, but with earnings growing close to 100%, investors justified this through a PEG of about 1.5, which did not appear excessively stretched, he noted.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Read Less
Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIn volatile markets, PEG ratio emerges as the real valuation test
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