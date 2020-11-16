Home >Markets >Stock Markets >India markets closed today for holiday
India markets closed today for holiday1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 07:37 AM IST
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, November 17.
India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 0.2% higher at 12,719.95 and 43,443, respectively, on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.879%, while the rupee settled at 74.6 to the dollar.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×