Home >Markets >Stock Markets >India markets closed today for holiday
Mumbai: A digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displays stock prices as Sensex soared, in Mumbai.

India markets closed today for holiday

1 min read . 07:37 AM IST Staff Writer

Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, November 17.

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 0.2% higher at 12,719.95 and 43,443, respectively, on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.879%, while the rupee settled at 74.6 to the dollar.

