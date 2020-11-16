India markets closed today for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 0.2% higher at 12,719.95 and 43,443, respectively, on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.879%, while the rupee settled at 74.6 to the dollar.

