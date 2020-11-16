India markets closed today for holiday

India markets closed today for holiday1 min read . 07:37 AM IST
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, November 17.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, November 17.
India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.
India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 0.2% higher at 12,719.95 and 43,443, respectively, on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.879%, while the rupee settled at 74.6 to the dollar.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.