Exports, the rupee and FII flows: Mirae Asset CIO on what’s driving markets now
As export dynamics shift and foreign investors turn cautious, Mirae Asset CIO Neelesh Surana outlines why earnings visibility, execution and domestic capital now matter more for markets.
MUMBAI: A weaker rupee may benefit Indian exports, but its impact is far less decisive than it once was. India’s export basket has become structurally less price-sensitive, driven by a growing share of engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and services, where competitiveness hinges more on execution and supply-chain reliability than currency moves, said Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).