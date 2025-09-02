The miser's gold: Finding value in India's most expensive stocks
Stop waiting for “perfect” stocks and start finding serious growth. This is how to spot hidden value in India's most expensive companies.
NEW DELHI: There was once a miser who, despite having enough money, refused to buy a car for himself. After repeated pleas from his family, he finally gave in and purchased a vehicle. However, he set three conditions for ever taking it out: the weather had to be perfect, the roads had to be empty, and all traffic lights had to be green. The car, of course, never left his garage.