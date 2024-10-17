Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Hazoor Multi Projects announced a 10:1 stock split, effective November 7, 2024, approved by shareholders at the AGM on August 27, 2024.

Stock split 2024: Infrastructure company Hazoor Multi Projects (HMPL) announced in a filing with the exchanges that its board has approved a 10:1 stock split, with the record date set for November 7, 2024.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Thursday, November 07, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders with regard to sub-division/split of one equity share having a face value of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares having face value of ₹1 each," the filing stated.

It added that the move was approved by the shareholder's in the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on August 27, 2024.

HMPL news In August, HMPL emerged as the lowest bidder for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode road project worth around ₹275 crore in Maharashtra, as per a PTI report.

To be completed over a period of 2.5 years, the project is for the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). It was won at a bid price of ₹273.74 crore, excluding GST.

The scope of the project includes widening and improvement of road stretch from Paldhi Amalner Dondaicha Nandurbar Dhanora to Gujarat State Border Road on EPC mode, it said.

As per the company website, ongoing projects include upgradation of the newly developed National Highway no 548-A at Waken-Pali in Maharashtra for a distance measuring approximately 40 kms.The company has been listed on the BSE since 2002.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history As mentioned above, Hazoor Multi Projects shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has delivered a 55 per cent return to its positional investors, whereas in one year, it has given over 325 per cent return to its shareholders.