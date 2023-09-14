India may cut market borrowing if small savings shoot up: Report1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:23 PM IST
India has projected gross market borrowing at 15.43 trillion Indian rupees ($185.88 billion) for the fiscal year ending on March 31, of which it plans to borrow 8.88 trillion rupees between April and September.
India's market borrowing could be less than expected for the current fiscal year if small savings are more than projected, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth told Reuters on Thursday.
