India is likely to see foreign fund inflows of more than $1 billion into equities after the semi-annual index review by MSCI, according to an analysis by Edelweiss Alternative Research. The MSCI index review, which is set to be announced on Friday, takes effect on 1 December.

According to estimates by the brokerage firm, six stocks are expected to be included in the MSCI Standard index, and two are likely to be removed. It expects the inclusion of Tata Power Ltd, leading to an inflow of $240 million, SRF Ltd ($231 million), Mphasis Ltd ($208 million), Godrej Properties Ltd ($201 million), Mindtree Ltd ($200 million), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd ($171 million) and newly listed Zomato Ltd ($153 million).

However, the exclusion of Ipca Laboratories Ltd and REC Ltd may see an outflow of $109 million and $101 million, respectively, it said.

FIIs sold a net of $1.21 billion in Indian stocks in October while they are net buyers of Indian equities worth $7.35 billion this year. In October, domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, and banks, have sold shares worth ₹5,986 crore.

Also, the MSCI potential high conviction inclusion names stand a chance to move to the large-cap category from the current mid-cap classification by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

“As per our early assessment, all the MSCI potential high conviction inclusion names hold a strong chance to move from current midcap categorization to large-cap categorization. Zomato will, for sure, be a fresh entrant in the large-cap category," said Abhilash Pagaria, an analyst, Edelweiss Alternative Research.

The mutual fund industry body will release the reclassified list of stocks in the first week of January.

In 2017, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) defined large-, mid- and small-cap companies to ensure uniformity in the investment universe for equity mutual fund schemes.

It had also said that Amfi will semi-annually prepare and review the list of stocks according to the criteria specified under the circular.

According to Sebi’s definition, with a six-month average market capitalization, the first 100 stocks are categorized as large-cap, the next 250 as mid-cap and the rest as small-cap.

Meanwhile, Edelweiss Alternative Research estimates Wipro to replace Bajaj Auto in the Sensex in the index review by BSE.

The outcome of the review is likely to be announced around mid-November, and the adjustment will take place on 16 December.

