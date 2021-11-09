India may get $1 bn FII boost post revamp of MSCI index

According to estimates by the brokerage firm, six stocks are expected to be included in the MSCI Standard index, and two are likely to be removed. It expects the inclusion of Tata Power Ltd, leading to an inflow of $240 million, SRF Ltd ($231 million), Mphasis Ltd ($208 million), Godrej Properties Ltd ($201 million), Mindtree Ltd ($200 million), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd ($171 million) and newly listed Zomato Ltd ($153 million).