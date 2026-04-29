Decoding the shifting ownership of mid- and small-cap stocks

MUMBAI : India’s mid- and small-cap stocks are seeing a clear shift in ownership patterns, with retail investors and mutual funds stepping in as key buyers even as foreign investors continue to cut exposure.
MUMBAI : India’s mid- and small-cap stocks are seeing a clear shift in ownership patterns, with retail investors and mutual funds stepping in as key buyers even as foreign investors continue to cut exposure.
A Mint analysis of shareholding trends across BSE mid-cap and small-cap companies shows that while ownership churn remains widespread, the direction of flows differs sharply across investor groups.
A Mint analysis of shareholding trends across BSE mid-cap and small-cap companies shows that while ownership churn remains widespread, the direction of flows differs sharply across investor groups.
Data as of 31 March 2026 suggests that domestic flows are increasingly shaping these segments, cushioning the impact of foreign selling. However, the nature of participation also highlights a divergence in risk appetite, particularly between retail investors and institutional money.
Retail caution
In the mid-cap universe, retail investors remained selective. During Q4FY26, their shareholding increased sequentially in 37.3% of 142 companies, while it declined in a larger 60.6%, suggesting a cautious stance amid a volatile quarter.
Compared with the year-ago period, individual investors reduced their ownership in 57% of firms, while it increased in nearly 42% of companies.
Foreign investors, too, remained largely risk-off. In Q4FY26, their holdings rose in 47.2% of companies but declined in 51.4%, while in the corresponding period last year, these overseas investors cut stakes in 56.3% of companies.
Domestic institutional investors stood out as the most consistent buyers. Mutual funds raised their holdings in 54.2% of mid-cap companies during the quarter, and the trend strengthened further on a year-on-year basis, with their stakes rising in 67.6% of companies. This highlights strong domestic institutional conviction in mid-caps despite global uncertainties.
“The data points to a late-cycle pattern where institutional investors are gradually reducing exposure while domestic investors absorb supply,” said Anand K. Rathi, co-founder of Mira Money. “This reflects a transfer of risk rather than market maturity.”
Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director at Master Portfolio Services, noted that steady SIP inflows have helped mutual funds absorb foreign selling. “Domestic flows have become strong enough to prevent sharp market disruptions, even when foreign investors are exiting,” he said, adding that currency pressures have also weighed on foreign participation.
Small-cap divergence
The divergence widens in the small-cap space. In Q4FY26, retail ownership increased in nearly 39% of 1,187 companies, while it declined in 59.4% companies quarter-on-quarter. Though on a year-on-year basis, retail investors emerged as clear net buyers, raising stakes in 52% of companies.
Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to reduce exposure here as well. Their holdings declined in 48.1% of companies and increased in the other 43.5% on a sequential basis.
Mutual fund participation in small-caps remained relatively measured. In Q4FY26, their holdings rose in 31.3% of companies, declined in 27.5%, and remained unchanged in the rest.
This is significantly lower than their activity in mid-caps, indicating a preference for relatively stable and liquid opportunities.
Diverging strategies
Rathi explained that the contrasting behaviour across segments highlights how different pools of capital operate. Mutual funds, guided by liquidity constraints and governance filters, are leaning more towards mid-caps where visibility and scale are better. Retail investors, on the other hand, are more active in small-caps, where potential returns are higher but risks are also elevated.
“Valuation comfort in small-caps cannot be judged only by index-level metrics,” Rathi said. “With retail dominating flows, the risk of correction is higher if sentiment reverses.”
Chawla added that this divergence reflects structural differences. “Institutional investors prefer businesses that can absorb large capital, while retail flows are more flexible and tend to chase opportunities in smaller companies,” he said.