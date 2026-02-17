Mint Explainer: Can commercial papers rescue brokers from RBI’s latest leverage squeeze?
Abhinaba Saha 6 min read 17 Feb 2026, 11:53 am IST
Summary
Stricter collateral rules and limits on bank funding threaten to raise leverage costs across brokers, prop desks and exchanges. Experts believe commercial papers could emerge as a key funding alternative, though not without risks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s market regulator, the government and now the central bank have all tightened the screws on what they see as excessive speculation in the country’s booming derivatives market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story