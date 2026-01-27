What powers India’s ₹80 trillion mutual fund AUMs despite market jitters
The last five years have seen investors truly embrace mutual funds. A lot of the gains recorded by the mutual fund industry will strengthen its edifice, come good times or bad.
In the last 18 months, the Indian equity market has moved in a narrow range. It has never really broken away from its September 2024 highs, nor has it crumbled under the weight of expectations. In the investing space, testing times like these for the equity market are also tests of resilience for investment products such as mutual funds.