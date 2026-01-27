Beyond the metros

A high quantum of SIPs augurs well for the mutual fund industry in the long run. Given the way they are structured, SIPs tend to be more sticky. From a long-term perspective, what also bodes well for the mutual funds industry is that the new accounts are increasingly coming from beyond the top cities, which is indicative of new markets opening up. For example, in terms of the number of SIP accounts, the share of the next 30 cities after the top 30 cities has increased from 47% as of March 2020 to 55% as of March 2025.