Foreign investors exit India funds as AI boom redirects capital. Will inflows return?

MUMBAI: Foreign investors pulled billions of dollars from India-focused offshore funds in the March quarter as global money rotated towards artificial intelligence (AI)-linked markets and away from emerging market exposure, even as some investors say India’s macro outlook is starting to stabilize.
India-focused offshore funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $5 billion in the three months through March, according to Morningstar’s Offshore Fund Spy report. That marks a sharp acceleration from $1.8 billion in net outflows in the previous quarter.
At the same time, the asset base of India-focused offshore funds and ETFs fell 19.5% quarter-on-quarter to $77 billion from $95.7 billion, according to the report, reflecting both redemptions and a 14.5% fall in the Nifty 50 during the quarter.