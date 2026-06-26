Foreign investors exit India funds as AI boom redirects capital. Will inflows return?

MUMBAI: Foreign investors pulled billions of dollars from India-focused offshore funds in the March quarter as global money rotated towards artificial intelligence (AI)-linked markets and away from emerging market exposure, even as some investors say India’s macro outlook is starting to stabilize.
MUMBAI: Foreign investors pulled billions of dollars from India-focused offshore funds in the March quarter as global money rotated towards artificial intelligence (AI)-linked markets and away from emerging market exposure, even as some investors say India’s macro outlook is starting to stabilize.
India-focused offshore funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $5 billion in the three months through March, according to Morningstar’s Offshore Fund Spy report. That marks a sharp acceleration from $1.8 billion in net outflows in the previous quarter.
India-focused offshore funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $5 billion in the three months through March, according to Morningstar’s Offshore Fund Spy report. That marks a sharp acceleration from $1.8 billion in net outflows in the previous quarter.
At the same time, the asset base of India-focused offshore funds and ETFs fell 19.5% quarter-on-quarter to $77 billion from $95.7 billion, according to the report, reflecting both redemptions and a 14.5% fall in the Nifty 50 during the quarter.
The shift comes amid a broader global rotation in which investors increased allocations to AI-linked opportunities, where earnings momentum has been stronger. Markets such as Korea and Taiwan emerged as key beneficiaries within the emerging markets universe, according to market participants.
The bulk of withdrawals came from US- and Luxembourg-domiciled Indian open-ended equity funds and ETFs, which recorded outflows of ₹18,020 crore and ₹13,400 crore, respectively, Morningstar estimates showed. France- and Japan-based Indian equity funds and ETFs also saw outflows of ₹2,794.04 crore and ₹2,569.86 crore, respectively.
The outflows were spread across major offshore hubs, pointing to broader global portfolio rebalancing rather than purely India-specific concerns.
Tactical exit or structural reassessment?
Despite the scale of outflows, several experts say the move does not signal a structural exit from India.
Ashwin Patni, head, Wealth Management Solutions, Julius Baer India, said these flows reflected “tactical asset allocation decisions rather than a structural change in India’s investment case”.
He said sentiment has improved significantly as the West Asia ceasefire and the sharp fall in crude prices have removed a key overhang. Recent Reserve Bank of India measures are also expected to boost forex inflows and support the rupee, which has already rebounded sharply, he said.
Patni added that India continues to stand out for its growth visibility, policy continuity, resilient domestic demand and improving corporate profitability.
The AI rotation
Others point to a more powerful global driver: the AI trade.
Manish Bhandari, chief executive and portfolio manager, Vallum Capital, said, “The outflow accelerated in the last quarter due to acceleration of global capital in AI trade”. He added that Korea and Taiwan drew significant foreign capital away from emerging markets like India.
The prolonged trade deal uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, which weighed on oil-importing economies like India, further fuelled outflows, Bhandari said.
Has sentiment turned?
Investors now disagree on whether foreign sentiment has begun to recover.
Bhandari believes foreign sentiment towards India has improved as geopolitical tensions have eased, oil prices have fallen, and the central bank's FCNR deposit support has boosted confidence. He added that India is now moderately placed among emerging markets, and a sharp decline in oil prices, government divestment, global trade dislocations and growth-oriented policy measures could revive sustained capital inflows into India.
Others remains cautious.
“While I believe the larger outflows are behind us, sentiment has not turned positive yet,” said Vivek Rajaraman, managing director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors.
India remains attractively valued relative to its historical valuations, though it still trades at a premium to other emerging markets due to its stronger long-term growth and higher corporate return on equity, Rajaraman said.
MSCI India currently trades at 24 times earnings, below its five-year average of 25.8 times, while MSCI Emerging Markets trades at 18.8 times versus a long-term average of 14.7 times.
What would bring flows back
Investors broadly agree that a sustained recovery in inflows will depend on earnings and macro visibility.
Rajaraman said a decisive turn in earnings growth would be the key trigger, though interim improvements in macros or events could stem outflows and bring renewed interest in Indian markets.
India Inc. delivered a solid earnings rebound in the second half of FY26, market participants said. While war-related disruptions may dampen earnings in the first half of FY27, the drag is expected to fade in the second half, some believe.
Patni of Julius Baer added that “A sustained revival in inflows will likely require a combination of earnings acceleration, continued macro stability, and greater visibility on global growth and interest rate trajectories”.
He also said that any moderation in AI-driven concentration of flows could redirect investor interest toward broader markets, benefiting India’s structural strengths.
But some analysts remain unconvinced, despite near-term stabilization.
“Expensive valuations, among the weakest growth in EM, and no AI-linked plays comparable to Korea and Taiwan,” said an Ambit Capital strategy note dated 22 June. “Capital is moving to where the next growth cycle lives, and that rotation, not just war, has driven most of currency and market divergence,” it added.