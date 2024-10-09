India outperforms EM peers amid crude oil correction, softer Brent key catalyst for Nifty: Experts bet on THESE sectors

Brent crude futures had corrected 17 percent before the recent upsurge, driven by a supply hike by OPEC+ and weak demand from China. This brought prices down from the April 2024 peak of USD 91.2 per barrel. On Monday, Brent rose above $80 per barrel for the first time since August after more than a three per cent daily gain.

That followed the largest weekly gain in over a year, roughly eight per cent, in the week to Friday, October 4, on the rising concerns of a spreading war in the Middle East. A gauge of implied volatility for Brent remains near the highest in a year

Lower crude prices, stable macro fundamentals, and potential monetary easing should anchor India’s valuations, diminishing the likelihood of a significant market correction in the near term.

According to domestic brokerage firm Elara Securities, these favourable conditions with historical performance support a constructive outlook for the Indian market in the next three months. India has been resilient amongst EM peers during crude corrections.

India has consistently demonstrated resilience and outperformance during prolonged periods of crude price declines. Between FY08 and FY20, a period characterized by a 12% annualized decline in crude prices, the Nifty delivered a 5% gain, and MSCI India outperformed MSCI EM by 67bps in dollar terms. Even during shorter crude correction phases, the Nifty posted a median performance of 4%, with MSCI India outperforming MSCI EM by 8ppt.

Sectoral performance: A mixed bag during crude corrections

Sectoral performance has been a mixed bag during these phases of correction. Domestic Cyclicals such as Capital Goods (5.5%), Banks (4.2%), Autos (5.8%) along with defensive sectors such as FMCG (7.5%) and Pharma (4.9%) have consistently outperformed. In contrast, high-beta sectors such as Metals (13.4%) and Real Estate (3.8%) have lagged. This divergence can be attributed to “risk-off” sentiments, led by concerns over global demand and recessionary risks in the past during crude corrections.

Bottom line gains on lower input cost

Key beneficiaries are Building Material, FMCG, Chemicals, and Pharma, which stand to benefit from lower input costs, resulting in improved profitability. Earnings growth for these sectors during FY08-20 stood at 17%, 14%, 12% and 10%, respectively. Sectors such as Logistics while highly sensitive to fuel costs typically show robust revenue growth during periods of low crude prices but may experience margin pressure due to competitive environment.

Metals are a late cycle play