Gains from the Indian stock markets outpaced emerging markets (EMs) in the first six months of 2021, despite the uncertainties amid the second wave of covid infections. The increasing pace of vaccination, the government’s stimulus packages and the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity support mechanisms kept investors glued to Indian equities during the January-June period.

In dollar terms, benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, jumped 8.26% and 10.81%, respectively, compared to 6.94% gains by the MSCI Emerging Markets index during the period, while the MSCI World index rose 12.46%.

In rupee terms, the Sensex and Nifty gained 10% and 13%, respectively, since January, the best six-month performance in the past five years. Between January and June 2020, the Sensex and Nifty were down 15%.

Despite the covid crisis deteriorating in India, especially in the past few months, and delayed economic recovery due to localized lockdowns, investors continued to pump money into equities, making it the best-performing asset class in the first six months.

“The ongoing bull market compares well with history. If this bull market is reminiscent of that in 2003-08, as we think (considering a likely fresh earnings cycle), it has more legs to it. India has outperformed EMs in each of the previous five bull markets with an average outperformance of 52% versus 23% for this bull market. We expect India to continue to outperform EMs in the coming months," said Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley’s definition of a bull market is when an index (the BSE Sensex) doubles from its trough. India has so far had six bull markets over the past three decades.

In the past six months, the Sensex and Nifty have hit record highs several times. However, valuations are still a concern even with corporate earnings showing signs of revival.

Credit Suisse Wealth Management India expects India’s valuation premium to remain elevated with improving corporate fundamentals.

“India’s valuation premium has reached 12% and 55% compared to the five-year historical average of 8% and 45% for the MSCI World and MSCI Emerging Markets, respectively. Additionally, robust foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs) inflows and improving corporate fundamentals, like balance sheet health and return on equity (RoE), also support the higher valuation premium," Credit Suisse Wealth Management India said in a report.

“We expect a broad-based recovery in India in the second half to support our cyclical bias and preference for mid-caps, albeit with a slightly lower conviction than earlier," the Credit Suisse report added.

Smaller stocks have given investors better returns so far this year. BSE Midcap jumped 25.65%, while BSE Smallcap surged 38.65% in the January-June period, compared to negative returns in the year-ago period.

Both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap clocked their best half-yearly returns in seven years.

“Since 2019, small and mid-caps have significantly outperformed the Nifty despite the economy going through a technical recession, thereby fuelling fear with regards to their valuation discount to large-caps. We believe, as the economic recovery gains traction over the next couple of years, broader market earnings growth over the latter part of FY21-23 will be robust and are expected to be higher than Nifty’s growth," said ICICI Securities.

Meanwhile, other asset classes such as gold and the rupee have fallen during the six months. International gold prices per ounce fell 7.44%, while the Indian rupee slipped 1.6% against the US dollar in the January-June period.

Going forward, analysts said the US Federal Reserve’s taper talk will be the key theme to moving asset allocations. “We believe concerns around Fed’s monetary tightening will dominate the narratives in coming months and incoming inflation and employment data will, therefore, be closely monitored. The recent underperformance of EM equities relative to developed markets is, therefore, likely to persist," said Hou Wey Fook, chief investment officer, DBS Bank. EMs such as emerging Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are likely to be more affected than the rest of the region as their financial markets are dependent on foreign flows, he added.

