India outperforms EM peers in the first six months of 2021

“The ongoing bull market compares well with history. If this bull market is reminiscent of that in 2003-08, as we think (considering a likely fresh earnings cycle), it has more legs to it. India has outperformed EMs in each of the previous five bull markets with an average outperformance of 52% versus 23% for this bull market. We expect India to continue to outperform EMs in the coming months," said Morgan Stanley.