India overtakes Hong Kong as world’s fourth-largest stock market by market capitalisation
The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
India’s stock market has overtaken Hong Kong’s to rank as fourth-biggest equity market globally for the first time, Bloomberg reported.
