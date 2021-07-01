India Pesticides IPO: GMP suggests strong listing of shares

On how GMP is being taken by the IPO investors Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Grey market premium of an IPO is nothing but an unofficial listing gain indicator before listing of the issue. The grey market premium is being taken as the expected gain for the IPO being speculated by the grey market. But, it has nothing to do with the financials of the company and hence it should not the only criteria for making any conclusion about the listing of the issue."