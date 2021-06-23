India Pesticides Limited IPO (Initial Public Offer) opened for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 25th June 2021. According to market observers India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹68 to ₹70, which is enough to attract investors to look at the financials of the agrochemicals manufacturer company. Market experts are of the opinion that one can subscribe the public issue for decent listing gains.

Here we list out India Pesticides Limited IPO details in 10 points:

1] India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP today: According to market observers, India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP today is ₹68 to ₹70, which is slightly higher than yesterday's share price in the grey market. Market observers went on to add that GMP is unofficial but it will definitely attract attention of investors.

2] India Pesticides Limited IPO Financials: Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com said, "Fundamentals of the company looks very attractive. Company has high ROCE of 45.18 per cent, ROE of 35.63 per cent and constantly growing EBITDA Margins of 29.2 per cent. With the strong fundamentals, asking price of ₹296 per share looks very reasonable.

Combination of Growth & reasonable valuations should prove to be catalyst for the IPO."

3] India Pesticides Limited IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹290 to ₹296.

4] India Pesticides Limited IPO lot size: The bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 50 India Pesticides Limited shares.

5] India Pesticides Limited IPO allotment date: Allotment of shares will be finalised on 30th June 2021.

6] India Pesticides Limited IPO listing date: Shares of India Pesticides Limited will be listed at both NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the tentative date of listing is 5th July 2021.

7] Minimum investment limit: As the IPO bidder needs to apply in lots, one bidder will have to apply for at least one lot means 50 stocks leading to minimum investment of ₹14,800 ( ₹296 x 50).

8] Maximum investment limit: One bidder can apply for maximum 13 lots means maximum investment limit for the public issue is ₹1,92,400 ( ₹296 x 13 x 50).

9] Issue type: India Pesticides Limited IPO is a book build issue with face value of Re 1 per equity share.

10] India Pesticides Limited IPO promoter's holding: Currently, promoters of the company holds 82.68 per cent, which will reduce to 72 per cent post-listing.

