India Pesticides Limited IPO (Initial Public Offer) opened for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 25th June 2021. According to market observers India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹68 to ₹70, which is enough to attract investors to look at the financials of the agrochemicals manufacturer company. Market experts are of the opinion that one can subscribe the public issue for decent listing gains.