India Pesticides stock on fire! Agrochemical stock zooms 11% - what’s fuelling the rally?

India Pesticides share price today: Shares of India Pesticides Limited rallied nearly 11.8% during Wednesday’s intraday trading session after the agrochemical company announced approval for one of its key products in the United Kingdom and Argentina.

The BSE 500 stock has jumped 8.65% in two weeks, but it has declined around 15.25% in 2026 so far.

India Pesticides business update India Pesticides received technical equivalence approval for one of its insecticide products in the United Kingdom, announced the company in its BSE filing on Tuesday. The company has also successfully obtained registration for one of its herbicide products in Argentina.

As per the BSE filing, the regulatory approvals mark significant milestones in the company's international growth journey and strengthen its presence in the global agrochemical market.The approvals are expected to support the company’s export growth and contribute positively to foreign exchange earnings for the country.

India Pesticides share price trend The stock was trading 10.66% higher at ₹146.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,685.42 crore at 10:07 am on Wednesday, September 16. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹152.25 per share and an intraday low of ₹136 per share.

India Pesticides stock history India Pesticides stock touched its 52-week high of ₹240.10 per share on September 8, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹124.65 per share on March 30, 2026. With a return on equity (ROE) of 16.79%, the stock value has surged around 8.25% in one week, 7.74% in two weeks and around 4.59% in six months. Meanwhile, the stock value has declined around 15.96% year to date (YTD) and 32% in one year.