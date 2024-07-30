Markets
India's power sector has huge potential. Here are four stocks to consider.
Equitymaster 4 min read 30 Jul 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Summary
- India's power industry is poised to become a significant exporter of electricity, with existing connections to the grids of Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, and plans to expand these to other neighbouring nations.
- But this growth potential comes with significant challenges, so tread carefully.
Which industry grows regardless of external factors and serves as the primary growth driver – directly or indirectly – for all other industries?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less