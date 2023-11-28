India Q2 GDP data due on Thursday; how can it impact the market?
India's Q2 GDP data is expected to show some moderation, but it is unlikely to significantly impact market sentiment, according to market experts.
India's second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data is due on Thursday, November 30 which is expected to see some moderation on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, market experts believe the market might have discounted a slight moderation in Q2 GDP print and it will not affect the market sentiment significantly.
