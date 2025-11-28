India Q2 GDP LIVE: Economic growth likely to be strong at 7.2% in September quarter

India Q2 GDP LIVE: The Union Government will announce the country’s economic growth data for the second quarter of FY26 today, 28 November 2025. India’s GDP data will be released later today after the market hours.

India’s GDP is expected to stay robust at 7.2% in the July-September quarter, even if slightly lower than 7.8% in the preceding one, led by rural demand and the statistical effect of a low base and low inflation, a poll of 15 economists by Mint showed. The economists projected India’s GDP growth in the range of 7% to 7.7% in the September quarter.

GDP growth had slowed to 5.6% in the same quarter last year from 6.5% in the preceding quarter.

Beyond statistical effects, high-frequency indicators did show improved growth momentum even before the recent GST rate cuts kicked in.

