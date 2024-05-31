India Q4 GDP today: Can a sub-7% growth disappoint the Indian stock market? Here's what experts say
India Q4 GDP today: India's Q4FY24 GDP growth figures will be released on May 31. They are expected to be below 7 per cent. Experts believe the overall FY24 GDP will be around 8 per cent. Market sentiment is focused on the Lok Sabha election outcome.
India Q4 GDP today: India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY24) and the entire financial year will be released on Friday, May 31. Although Q4 GDP growth is expected to moderate compared to the third quarter, it is unlikely to impact market sentiment significantly, as attention is primarily focused on the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
