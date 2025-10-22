The 465% story: How a refrigerant maker became a market star
Once a niche player in industrial gases, this company is now at the centre of India’s green refrigerant revolution—and investors are taking notice.
Over the past six months, shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals, a maker of refrigerants and industrial gases, have soared an astonishing 465%, turning the once-obscure company into one of India’s most-watched midcaps. The rally reflects not just investor enthusiasm, but also a deeper shift underway in India’s industrial gases and fluorochemicals sector—one that’s becoming critical to modern infrastructure, from data centres to electric vehicles.