5 million direct investors pressed exit button in past year
Summary
- As markets turned volatile amid US tariff tensions and tepid earnings growth, over 30% of active investors trading directly on NSE made a beeline for the exit over the past year. Others opted for the mutual fund route instead.
Mumbai: The fall in India’s equity market over the past year has triggered glaringly contrasting approaches of active retail investors accessing the market directly versus those using the mutual fund route to buy stocks.
