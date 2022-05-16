India retail investors still bullish on stocks despite recent plunge

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While that’s down from about 10.4 in January, the fact it remains elevated could point to the risk that retail investors are too optimistic and vulnerable to disappointment from an array of threats.
The still-elevated ratio shows “retail traders remain sanguine despite the fall" in stocks this year, said Shrinivas Balasubramanian, director of institutional equity sales trading at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. It also signals complacency and hence a possible risk for stocks if the mood sours, he said.
Retail investors have become increasingly important in Indian equity markets -- official figures show they accounted for 45% of trading in 2021, up from 33% five years earlier.
About 14.2 million new retail accounts were opened and registered with the country’s two main depository houses in from April to October last year as stocks rebounded from the Covid crash.