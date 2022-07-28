India retains third spot on Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker in June

The rupee plunged last month, but not as much as its other emerging market peers. Relatively weaker export growth and dismal stock market performance kept India from moving up the league table
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 67, Russia topped the EM league table in May. The Philippines emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.
Russia topped the EM table, but this isn’t an accurate reflection of the sanctions-hit economy since currency and trade data haven’t been updated since the Ukraine war began. However, stock markets continued to surge.
The Philippines stood second on account of robust factory output. The peso put up a relatively better performance compared to peers. But a fall in stock market capitalisation proved to be a drag.
India maintained its third spot, with its stock market being among the worst performers among the 10 EMs in June. The rupee plunged, but not as much as peers. Relatively weaker export growth kept India from moving up.