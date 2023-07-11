India rises up the ranks in global m-cap race

Overvaluation drag

India's market capitalization might already be overvalued by the Buffett Indicator, or market capitalization-to-GDP ratio. Named after fabled investor Warren Buffett, it is used to assess how expensive or cheap the aggregate stock market is at a given point in time. According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services in April 2023, at 95% at the end of 2022-23, the indicator was higher than its historical average of 81%. However, since it depends on the market prices of stocks, it can be volatile. In recent times, the ratio moved between 56% (at the end of 2019-20) and 112% (at the end of 2021-22).