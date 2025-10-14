Sensex 100,000: Which five core sectors will lead the next phase of growth?
Equitymaster 8 min read 14 Oct 2025, 06:02 am IST
Summary
India’s stock market is on the verge of historic milestone. Here’s a look at the five sectors expected to drive the Sensex closer to 100,000.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Every morning, most of us have the urge to check the prices of stocks we have bought.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story