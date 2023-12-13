India Shelter Finance IPO: 10 must-know points from RHP
India Shelter Finance Corporation is a housing finance company regulated by the National Housing Bank, specializes in providing loans and advances for housing activities. The company caters to the housing finance needs of customers, focusing primarily on self-employed individuals.
The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance Corporation will open for subscription today and remain open until December 15. The company aims to raise ₹800 crore (16,227,181 shares) crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares, whereas existing shareholders and promoters will offload 8,113,590 shares, aggregating to ₹400 crore. The total size of the IPO was ₹1,200 crore.
