India Shelter Finance initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. It is a book-built issue of ₹1,200 crores and a combination of fresh issue of 1.62 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crores and offer for sale of 0.81 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crores.

India Shelter Finance IPO price band is set at ₹469 to ₹493 per share with a face value of ₹5. The minimum lot size for an application is 30 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,790.

The floor price stands at an impressive 93.80 times the face value of the equity shares, while the cap price is set at 98.60 times the face value. The price-to-earnings ratio, based on diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2023, is 26.85 times at the floor price and 28.22 times at the cap price. Interested participants have the option to place bids for a minimum of 30 equity shares, with subsequent increments in multiples of 30 equity shares.

The details on allocation to anchor investors for India Shelter Finance IPO will be out Tuesday, December 12.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited deals with housing finance. Lending for new home construction, remodelling, additions, and land acquisition is what the company offers. Additionally, loans against property (LAP) are provided by the company.

Here are 10 important details of India Shelter Finance IPO you should know before subscribing to the issue –

India Shelter Finance IPO date - The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.

India Shelter Finance IPO price band - The company has fixed price band at ₹469 to ₹493 per share with a face value of ₹5.

India Shelter Finance IPO size - It is a book-built issue of ₹1,200 crores and a combination of fresh issue of 1.62 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crores and offer for sale of 0.81 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crores.

India Shelter Finance IPO allotment date - The allotment for the India Shelter Finance IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, December 18, 2023.

India Shelter Finance IPO registrar - ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Ambit Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the India Shelter Finance IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

India Shelter Finance IPO listing date - The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

India Shelter Finance IPO promoter holding - Anil Mehta, WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC, and Aravali Investment Holdings are the company's promoters.

India Shelter Finance IPO reservation - Not more than 50% of the net offer is reserved for QIB, not less than 35% of the net offer is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15% of the net offer is reserved for NII.

India Shelter Finance IPO objective - The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending, and general corporate purposes.

India Shelter Finance IPO GMP - The GMP today or grey market premium is +150. This indicates India Shelter Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹150 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com., on December 11.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.