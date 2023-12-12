India Shelter Finance IPO: Here are 10 things to know before you subscribe to the upcoming issue
The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15.
India Shelter Finance initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. It is a book-built issue of ₹1,200 crores and a combination of fresh issue of 1.62 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crores and offer for sale of 0.81 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crores.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started