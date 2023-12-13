India Shelter Finance IPO: Issue fully booked on Day 01; retail, NII portions oversubscribed
The IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of its offering. The IPO received bids for 2,65,83,780 shares against the 1,79,10,449 shares available for subscription, resulting in a subscription rate of 1.48 times, as per BSE data.
India Shelter Finance saw its initial public offering (IPO) receive a healthy response from retail investors on the first day of bidding. The IPO opened for subscription today and will remain open until Friday, December 15.
