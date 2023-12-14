India Shelter Finance IPO on Day 02: Issue subscribed to 4.36 times; NII portion booked 7.36 times
The IPO received bids for 7,80,12,780 shares on Day 02, as against the 1,79,10,449 shares available for subscription, resulting in a subscription rate of 4.36 times.
The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance continued to attract decent interest from investors on its second day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday (December 13), was fully subscribed on the first day, with strong participation from both retail and non-institutional investors.
