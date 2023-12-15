India Shelter Finance IPO subscribed to 36.6 times on Day 3; QIB, NII portions see huge demand
The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance received bids for 65,59,44,390 shares on the final day as against the 1,79,10,449 shares available for subscription, translating into a subscription rate of 36.62 times.
The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance saw significant demand during the final day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday (December 13), received a favourable response from retail and non-institutional investors, achieving full subscription on the first day.
