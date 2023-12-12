India Shelter Finance raises ₹360 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
As many as 38 investors participated in the anchor book, including ICICI Prudential, Goldman Sachs, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
India Shelter Finance Corporation on December 12 raised more than ₹360 crore from anchor investors, just a day ahead of the commencement of the public issue. According to an exchange filing, around 38 investors participated in the anchor book, including ICICI Prudential, Goldman Sachs, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and many more.
