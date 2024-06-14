India Shelter Finance share price gains 16% in June so far; what's driving the rally?
India Shelter Finance share price gained nearly 4% on Friday, with a low volume stock showing momentum. ICICI Securities highlights the company's digital credit solutions and potential risks of weaker growth and portfolio quality.
So far in June, India Shelter Finance Corporation share price has climbed by around 16%. ICICI Securities in its recent report maintained a buy call on India Shelter Finance Corporation, with a target price of ₹800. The brokerage expects an further upside of 16-23%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started