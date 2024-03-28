India Shelter share price jumps 5% after Kotak initiates coverage on stock with a buy call
India Shelter share price surged after Kotak Securities initiated coverage with a buy recommendation, setting a target price of ₹685.
India Shelter share price continued witnessing strong traction for the second consecutive session as it jumped about 6 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, March 28, after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities (Kotak Securities) initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation. India Shelter share price opened at ₹608.65 against its previous close of ₹585.60 and soon rose about 5.7 per cent to hit the level of ₹618.75. Around 10:15 am, the stock traded 5.07 per cent higher at ₹615.30.
