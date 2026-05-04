Distributors skirt SIF certification norms as talent shortage bites

Apoorva AjithSrushti Vaidya
4 min read4 May 2026, 09:00 AM IST
logo
The number of SIF distributors in India, even though growing, is low at 6,200 as of March end.(Reuters)
Summary
Unqualified sub-brokers are reportedly selling specialized investment funds, violating regulations as the segment faces a lack of certified sellers. This practice will likely concern Sebi, which will then hold asset management companies accountable, regulatory experts said. 

A few distribution platforms are allowing unqualified sub-brokers to sell specialized investment funds (SIFs) — plans that require a minimum investment of 10 lakh and yield healthy commissions — in violation of norms as the segment faces a shortage of approved sellers, according to three people aware of the development.

SIFs are more flexible than mutual funds when it comes to strategies such as long-short equity, derivatives and active asset allocation helping in delivering superior returns attracting investors. But, given their relatively higher risk, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules mandate distributors clear an exam conducted by National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM). Barely half the number of people taking the exam pass it.

The emerging practice of platforms permitting sub-brokers who have not passed the NISM exam yet engage in SIF sales will raise concern of the markets regulator that may then hold asset management companies working with errant distributors responsible for skirting norms, according to two former Sebi board members.

Also Read | MCX pitches weekly bullion index options; Sebi panel weighs risks

It will be viewed seriously by Sebi, a former board member at the regulator said. “It would be a cause for concern for the regulator. If this is happening to circumvent the need for training, Sebi would look at it seriously," said the first former Sebi board member, asking not to be identified.

But, the tricky part is that MF distributors do not directly come under the regulatory purview of Sebi. "The regulator can either ask the industry body to intervene or hold the AMC accountable for the distributor,” this person said.

Mint reached out to Sebi for comment but did not receive a response.

At the core of the transgression is a Sebi regulation of 27 February that only sub-brokers who have cleared the NISM XIII (derivatives) exam can sell SIFs.

“If the platform has a licence [to sell SIFs], then they allow their sub-brokers to sell SIFs without the certificate as it becomes difficult for the platform to entertain clients who want SIF without the required number of distributors,” said a senior AMC executive who has recently launched an SIF product and did not want to be named.

The number of SIF distributors in India, even though growing, is low at 6,200 as of March end, as per data from Computer Age Management Services Ltd, a MF transfer agency. This compares to about 200,000 distributors for MFs.

How it works

Sub-brokers operate under a particular distributor, where the main distributor provides a platform and a certain scale to smaller sub-brokers. The sub-brokers then source clients and execute transactions using the platform’s infrastructure and compliance framework. Commissions are shared with the sub-brokers and the main distributor.

In practice, uncertified sub-brokers do not receive commissions immediately, as formal payouts would leave a trail. These are typically individuals preparing for the NISM XIII (derivatives) exam and awaiting certification. “These platforms carve out commissions and the moment you pass the exam, you will get the commission,” the AMC executive said.

“We have observed practices where commissions are given without being SIF certified,” said Prudent Corporate Advisory, one of India's biggest mutual fund distributors in an emailed response to Mint, stressing that only certified sub-brokers sell on its platform.

Also Read | Taxation and tooling: The twin hurdles keeping debt SIFs off the shelves

Other routes have also emerged to make this workaround function. “Commissions are always routed through the parent broker, even in a sub-broker model. In this case, the commissions would likely be passed through informal routes, not formal channels,” said a second person.

The economics of distribution make for a strong incentive. Distributors earn commissions of 1% to 1.4% on SIFs, higher than many traditional MF offerings.

Tough exam with extra topics

“Having such a tough exam for distributors is counterproductive but any circumvention should concern the regulator,” said the second former Sebi board member, requesting anonymity. “Sebi cannot do much at this stage since the product is only a year old but they will keep a watch to ensure such a thing does not continue.”

Mint reported in December that the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and Sebi are in talks to ease the SIF distributor exam. A key point of discussion was removing the portion on currency derivatives or introducing levels within the exam structure.

The NISM XIII (derivatives) exam consists of three sections: currency derivatives, equity derivatives and interest rate derivatives. However, currency derivatives are not relevant to SIFs at present as Sebi does not permit AMCs to launch SIF strategies related to forex. The exam is widely seen as significantly more challenging than the NISM VA certification required for mutual fund distributors.

Also Read | What's the first test for SIF takeoff—a tough-nut test!

The workaround has emerged at a time when SIFs have gained popularity among the wealthy. The category managed assets worth 10,620.45 crore as of March, a five-fold jump from October 2025, according to data from Amfi. There are a total of 16 SIF schemes in the country.

Structured training remains limited, the top executive at a distributor said. Manish Kothari, co-founder and chief executive officers of ZFunds, a mutual fund distributor said, “We run two five-to-seven day training batches each month with about 100 participants per batch, and the pass rates are only around 50%. So far, about 650–700 in our network have cleared it. Last month around 800 distributors took mock tests on our platform, steadily signaling rising interest in SIF among distributors.”

About the Authors

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.