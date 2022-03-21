India slips to 3rd rank among EMs as Ukraine crisis takes toll

NEW DELHI : For three months starting November, India outpaced emerging market peers as its economic recovery continued at a steady pace, even defying the third wave of the pandemic. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late last month has added to inflationary pressures, and prompted a fall in stock market capitalization, pushing India down to the third rank, shows the latest update to Mint’s monthly EM tracker. Brazil, which was one of the first to raise interest rates last year, emerged on top, gaining from sanctions on Russia, followed by the Philippines.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}