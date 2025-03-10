Markets
Let there be light: These five stocks are poised to benefit from India’s $1 billion solar push
Equitymaster 7 min read 10 Mar 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Summary
- With the solar subsidy plan, the government is giving its backing to wafer and ingot manufacturing, opening doors for companies to expand, innovate and compete on a global scale. Will these five stocks benefit?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is ramping up its efforts to break China's dominance in the solar supply chain with a $1 billion capital subsidy plan that’s aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of wafers and ingots—critical components in solar panel production.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less