India stands out as a stable oasis in today's ‘polycrisis’
India has naturally become an attractive destination for both global and domestic investors, said Swarup Anand Mohanty, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers. He said India now has 100 stocks with market capitalization above $10 billion, closer to China which has 124 large-cap members of the CSI 300 index. The number of stocks with over $10 billion cap in India is about 4-5 times the number in South Korea and Taiwan, underscoring India's growing significance among emerging markets. He believes that India stands out as a stable oasis in today's ‘polycrisis’, from growth, inflation, liquidity and policy perspective. Edited excerpts: